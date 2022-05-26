eDNA: Bringing biodiversity to the surface

Environmental DNA (eDNA) offers unprecedented potential to monitor large-scale marine protected areas. eDNA is the cells, waste, viruses and microorganisms that plants and animals leave behind. Samples of marine eDNA provide a snapshot of the organisms that have recently passed through the water so scientists can assess the ecosystem's biodiversity and keep track of the types of species inhabiting certain areas of the ocean. Using this technology, we can discover more than just the plants and animals we see: We can keep track of all the organisms that live below the surface and get a better sense of everything we can’t see.

Center for Ocean Solutions (COS) Staff Scientist Collin Closek recently joined a team of scientists from the Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) and officers from Palau's Division of Maritime Security and Fish & Wildlife Protection (also known as the Division of Marine Law Enforcement, or DMLE) on a research expedition to gather eDNA samples from sites across the PNMS. The goal of this field trip was to establish a baseline understanding of the biodiversity that is present in the sanctuary, starting with pelagic fish, and initiate a protocol for regular eDNA sampling throughout the PNMS. In the long run, they hope to build an eDNA monitoring program to gain meaningful scientific insights about biodiversity in Palauan waters and better understand the value of large-scale marine protected areas.